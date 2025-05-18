Palm Springs clinic bombing suspect could have a connection Pierce County murder case

The man who the FBI has identified as a primary suspect in a bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic on Saturday could have ties to a murder investigation in Pierce County, according to a manifesto published by the suspect.

25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus is suspected to have carried out the bombing in Southern California, and investigators believe he died in the blast, the FBI said.

The explosion injured at least four people, and investigators have called the attack an intentional act of terrorism.

In Bartkus’ alleged manifesto, reported by the LA Times, he wrote that he was affected by the death of his best friend, a woman named Sophie, who was killed in Pierce County in April.

“I’ve never related to someone so much, and can’t imagine I ever would again," Bartkus allegedly wrote.

27-year-old Sophie Tinney, referenced in court documents as “S.T.,” was shot multiple times and killed in what the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office determined to be a homicide.

Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Lars Eugene Nelson, has been arrested in connection with her death and booked for 2nd degree murder, according to court documents.

Nelson initially reported her death to be a suicide on April 20, but after authorities conducted an autopsy, they found multiple gunshot wounds to her head, according to court documents.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Pierce County.

