Autopsy casts doubt on suicide claim after woman found shot multiple times in Pierce County home

A woman was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a Pierce County home on April 20, and while the man at the scene initially told authorities she may have taken her own life, investigators and medical examiners have raised serious doubts about that claim, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Tuesday.

Pierce County filed the declaration against Lars Eugene Nelson, 29, who was arrested in connection with the death of a woman identified as S.T.

The filing states Nelson told deputies that S.T. had a history of depression and suicide attempts. However, autopsy findings and the position of her body raised significant concerns.

Authorities responded to a home on the 17600 block of 16th Avenue Court East after a call from someone who said their friend had left a suicide note on Discord.

Deputies arrived to find S.T. lying on a bed with apparent gunshot wounds and a single spent shell casing nearby. The shooter was initially believed to be Nelson, who shared the residence with S.T.

Detectives noted S.T.’s body was lying on her back with her head on a pillow and her arms in an unnatural position. Blood spatter on the wall and the location of a bullet lodged in the wall raised further suspicion.

Deputies also found a handgun and a magazine containing one round near her feet.

One spent casing was found near her head. A preliminary autopsy revealed S.T. had three entrance gunshot wounds and a single exit wound.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner noted that the findings were not consistent with a self-inflicted shooting and declined to rule the death a suicide.

Nelson reportedly told detectives that S.T. had attempted suicide in the past and had recently expressed suicidal thoughts. He initially cooperated with investigators but stopped answering questions after asking for an attorney.

Family members told deputies that S.T. had struggled with depression since her pre-teen years and had previously attempted suicide using pills.

They described the relationship between Nelson and S.T. as co-dependent and said that they were concerned about how Nelson treated her.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the property, though Nelson said he believed the system had not been fully set up.

Nelson has been booked into the Pierce County Jail and will face a judge Tuesday afternoon.

