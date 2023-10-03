Pair of Seahawks legends open new sports bar, restaurant in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks legends Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor’s new Bellevue restaurant is set to open on Tuesday.

Sherman and Chancellor signed the lease for what they’re calling the Legion Sports Bar in July, having spent the ensuing months hiring staff and building out the space.

“We chose Bellevue to be a part of its growing restaurant dining district and it’s central location to so many community activities and events,” they said when they announced the new space over the summer.

The restaurant -- with a menu focused on soul food -- soft opens on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will operate on reservations only through Oct. 13.





