Paddleboarder spots dead body in Snoqualmie River

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A man was found dead in the Snoqualmie River over the weekend, and police are looking into what led up to his death.

Officers responded to an area on the river near Riverview Park in downtown Snoqualmie on June 7, around 12:46 p.m. A person had called to say they saw a body in the river while they were paddleboarding.

Recovery teams were able to get the man’s body out of the water, and now the King County Medical Examiner will identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Contact the Snoqualmie Police Department at 425-888-3333 if you have any information on this incident.

