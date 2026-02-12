Pacific Science Center selling Boeing IMAX Theater, other buildings

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Parts of the Pacific Science Center (PSC), including the Boeing IMAX Theater, are being sold to the owners of the Space Needle.

PSC President and CEO Will Daugherty confirmed Tuesday that the private nonprofit agreed on the sale with Space Needle LLC, though it declined to disclose the acquisition price until it is finalized, according to The Seattle Times.

Several Pacific Science Center buildings to be sold to Space Needle LLC

Included in the sale are the Boeing IMAX Theater, Building 1, the Carnevali Pavilion, and a part of the Ackerley Family Exhibit Gallery, among others.

“We’re excited to partner with Pacific Science Center in continuing the availability of two IMAX theaters on the Seattle Center Campus,” Space Needle CEO Ron Sevart said in an email obtained by The Seattle Times.

Daugherty was asked about the potential for layoffs, to which he noted that the nonprofit has not yet determined the impact on current PSC staffing.

PSC will continue to operate the Paccar IMAX Theater. Sevart noted that the Boeing IMAX Theater will remain as a movie theater under its new ownership following its renovations, scheduled to be completed in May.

“While continued operation of the Boeing IMAX Theater is our short-term focus, we can’t wait to explore other partnership opportunities that support the future of Pacific Science Center and the Seattle Center,” Sevart said in a news release published Tuesday.

All proceeds of the sale will help fund PSC’s improvements on its campus and buildings, along with any ongoing operations. Some focuses include removing the gates to its courtyard to create an open entrance, as well as courtyard enhancements, and expanded educational programming.

In 2023, PSC leadership stated that it was clear the nonprofit would have to sell some of its assets to survive, as it has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSC’s board of directors decided to sell in January 2025, which was later approved in July.

Daugherty stated in a news release that the goal is to sustain and upgrade less of its property while also accessing more capital to invest in its remaining facilities, according to The Seattle Times.

“The economics of operating a movie theater have become increasingly challenging. It made sense for PacSci to include the Boeing IMAX Theater in this transaction,” Daugherty said.

©2026 Cox Media Group