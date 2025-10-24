Pacific Science Center reopens with a new exhibit that’ll make your skin crawl

SEATTLE — If you like creepy crawlies, this one’s for you.

The Pacific Science Center reopened to the public on Thursday after months of renovations and exhibit upgrades.

One of them is called “Spiders: From Fear to Fascination.” It features live spiders from around the world. The new exhibit also provides interactive displays and hands-on activities for visitors.

“Discover the science, beauty, and importance of spiders, and even have the chance to face their fears in a safe, engaging environment,” the Pacific Science Center stated.

In late July, the center announced a temporary closure would take place between Sept. 2 through Oct. 22, while its IMAX theatres and Laser Dome would remain open.

Part of the closure was to remove its iconic dinosaur exhibit after 40 years. The dinosaurs were built in 1986 and are made of latex and silicone – which wasn’t meant to withstand four decades of use. The science center says they reached the “end of their usable lifespan.”

A special “welcome-back period” will take place between Oct. 23 and Nov. 20, with discounted General Admission. The cost is $10 for adults ages 18 to 64 and $7 for children ages three to 17.

General Admission tickets grant access to the Tropical Butterfly House, Spiders: From Fear to Fascination, Tinker Tank makerspace, Live Science Stage, Planetarium, and daytime laser shows.

“We’re back and better than ever! After working hard on improvements and updates across our campus, Pacific Science Center is reopening its doors, and we are excited to welcome you and your family for a season of science, discovery, and fun,” the center shared.

