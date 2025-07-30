The Pacific Science Center dinosaurs are going extinct

SEATTLE — After 40 years, the Pacific Science Center’s animatronic dinosaurs are going extinct.

You have from now until Labor Day to see them.

The dinosaurs were built in 1986 and are made of latex and silicone – which wasn’t meant to withstand four decades of use. The science center says they’ve reached the “end of their usable lifespan.”

Staff is giving the prehistoric creatures a proper send-off, and you’re invited.

The “Farewell Dinos” party takes place on August 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can take selfies with the dinosaurs, enter a raffle to win one of the science center’s dino dioramas, enjoy dino-inspired drinks and treats, and more.

The event is for guests ages 21 and older.

Early bird tickets cost $25 for general admission, or $20 for members. You can purchase yours here.

Their retirement is part of a larger renovation planned for the center.

It’ll close from September 2 through October 10 for maintenance and other adjustments to the facility, which include new entrances to buildings inside the courtyard and a new exhibit, “Spiders: From Fear to Fascination,” where people can learn about the creepy crawly creature and the different kinds from across the globe.

The IMAX theaters and Laser Dome will remain open during the temporary closure.

©2025 Cox Media Group