Owl dubbed ‘Hooty’ collides with King County deputy’s car

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County deputy had an unexpected encounter with an owl recently, after the bird collided with his car.

The owl appeared to be OK afterwards, and was dubbed “Hooty” by the deputy.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, “Hooty was checked for impairment (standard protocol), but he’s a responsible flyer.”

KCSO also reminds drivers that as we approach New Year’s Eve, “remember to expect the unexpected on the roads.”

“Stay alert, buckle up, and drive safe,” they advise.

