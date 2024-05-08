Rare cello worth about $250,000 stolen in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for any information linked to the burglary of a rare cello worth about $250,000.

The residents arrived home to the 1600 block of 24th Avenue Central District on May 5 and they discovered their house had been broken into, with the front door open and a window shattered.

Officers arrived at the home just after 5 p.m. The cello was last seen the day before, on May 4.

The instrument is an 1890 Enrico Marchetti cello with a blue and black carbon fiber case. It had been stolen along with bows and several other items.

Altogether, the stolen musical equipment is estimated to be worth about $250,000, though the majority of that value comes from the cello alone.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information about the stolen cello or other items involved is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers never asks for your name, and you can remain anonymous. The organization offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest and charges.

