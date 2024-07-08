Overnight Ballard Bridge construction, lane closures begin Monday night

SEATTLE — Overnight construction on the Ballard Bridge starts Monday night, and the work is starting early, at 7 p.m.

Drivers should expect lane closures for the next 6 to 8 weeks Mondays through Thursdays.

There will also be construction at 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 57th Street.

Crews are doing paving and maintenance work on the 107-year-old bridge.

If you are driving:

One lane will be closed in each direction from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then, the southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will need to use the Aurora Bridge to go south.

If you are walking, rolling, or biking:

The east side path on the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The west side bath will remain open.

If you are heading south, you can cross at Leary Way Northwest.

If you are going north, you can take the stairs on the east side of 15th Avenue West to cross under the bridge and get to the path on the west side.

15th Avenue West and NW 57th Street

Daytime construction on 15th Avenue West will happen Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. During that time, one driving lane will be closed on the east side of 15th Ave NW. There will be two lanes open in each direction.

Northwest 57th Street and Northwest 56th Street will be closed to westbound traffic from 14th Ave NW to 15th Ave NW.

For more information on the closures, visit this link.

