Overlook Walk set to open October 4, connecting Pike Place Market to Seattle’s waterfront

The long-awaited Overlook Walk, a new elevated park connecting Pike Place Market to the Seattle waterfront, will officially open to the public on Friday, October 4, according to the Waterfront Seattle Program.

Built on the former Alaskan Way Viaduct site, the Overlook Walk will offer scenic views and pedestrian access between downtown and the city’s 20-acre waterfront park.

The unique hourglass-shaped structure is expected to become one of Seattle’s iconic landmarks.

It will offer 360-degree panoramic views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains, Mount Rainier, and the downtown skyline.

With its distinct curves, the park will stand alongside Seattle’s well-known attractions, including the Space Needle and Pike Place Market.

Designed for all visitors, Overlook Walk offers plenty of seating, landscaped areas, and a canopy-covered relaxing space.

For families, it includes a short slide and climbing wall for children to enjoy.

Whether passing through or visiting to take in the sights, the elevated park promises to be a favorite new spot in the city.

The opening of Overlook Walk will include a series of activities, with more details on the day’s events to be shared in the coming weeks.

