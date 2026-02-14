Local

Over $705k worth of drugs seized in Burien

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: King County Sheriff's Office
BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says officials seized over 15 pounds of various drugs on February 11, including fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and heroin.

The KCSO Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team worked with law enforcement from SeaTac and Burien to seize the drugs, which originated from Mexico, according to a release.

Officials also seized close to $180,000 in cash, which is most likely from selling drugs, KCSO said.

The full list included:

  • 1.12 lbs. of meth
  • Almost 4 lbs. of heroin
  • 12.5 lbs. of cocaine
  • Around 10,000 fentanyl pills

One person was arrested and booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of intent to distribute drugs.

