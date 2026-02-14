Over $705k worth of drugs seized in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says officials seized over 15 pounds of various drugs on February 11, including fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and heroin.
The KCSO Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team worked with law enforcement from SeaTac and Burien to seize the drugs, which originated from Mexico, according to a release.
Officials also seized close to $180,000 in cash, which is most likely from selling drugs, KCSO said.
The full list included:
- 1.12 lbs. of meth
- Almost 4 lbs. of heroin
- 12.5 lbs. of cocaine
- Around 10,000 fentanyl pills
One person was arrested and booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of intent to distribute drugs.
