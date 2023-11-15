Tens of thousands of customers lose power across Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews are working to restore power in Pierce County while roughly 34,000 customers are experiencing outages.

According to Tacoma Public Utilities, over 23,000 customers were without power in Tacoma as of 11:40 p.m. By noon, TPU reported that all power had been restored, but that their outage maps were “still catching up with the updates.”

The bulk of the remaining outages are centered around the Key Peninsula/Gig Harbor areas in West Pierce County, where nearly 35,000 were without power as of 12 p.m. Around 40 minutes later, that number had dipped to just over 7,000.

We don’t currently know the exact what led to the outages, although Tacoma Public Utilities says it is “investigating the cause.”

Peninsula Light Company described it as a “system wide transmission outage.”

PenLight is experiencing a system wide transmission outage. We appreciate your patience as we investigate. Updates to follow. — Peninsula Light Co. (@PenLightCo) November 15, 2023

Check back for more updates.

