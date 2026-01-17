Over 40 dogs and cats killed in Poulsbo house fire

POULSBO, Wash. — More than 40 dogs and a dozen cats were killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Poulsbo.

Fire and animal control officials told KIRO 7 it was unlike anything they had ever seen.

Most of the animals that died were inside crates lining the halls of the house while it burned, according to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

“In my time with the fire service, I have not seen the loss of such a high number of animals,” Ileana LiMarzi, the department’s public information officer, said. “Dozens and dozens of cages.”

Four dogs were reportedly rescued; three while first responders battled the blaze and another while the fire marshal investigated the aftermath.

They have been returned to their owner. The remaining animals did not survive.

“The cause of death is most likely the smoke inhalation,” LiMarzi said. “Smoke is so toxic to any of us.”

A neighbor reportedly spotted the fire around two in the morning. Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews went inside, fearing the owner was there.

The owner was not home. He declined to comment on the situation to KIRO 7 but reportedly told firefighters he was a dog breeder.

Animal control is investigating to figure out what exactly was happening inside the house.

“It’s really hard to say at this point, this early in our investigation,” Jamie Nocula of Kitsap Humane Society said when asked if there was any wrongdoing. “Our animal control officers are here, they are documenting what they see.”

Kitsap Animal Control said it is still trying to figure out exactly how many animals were inside because it is too dangerous to reenter the damaged home.

Kitsap fire officials have not determined what started the blaze. The house is reportedly a total loss.

©2026 Cox Media Group