Over 49k customers without power across Western Washington

49,484 customers were without power Monday afternoon, according to poweroutage.com.

In Kitsap County, 15,000 customers were without power.

In Snohomish County, 19,804 customers were without power.

In Clallam County, 5,829 customers were without power.

In Lewis County, 1,867 customers were without power.

In Skagit County, 1,867 customers were without power.

In King County, 2,982 customers were without power.

KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer says this latest round of heavy wind should start coming down around 5 p.m., however there is still a risk of even stronger winds later Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

According to Snohomish PUD, the majority of the outages appear to be in the area ranging from Everett to Snohomish.

