Over 113k people remain without power following overnight storm in western Washington

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is reporting that around 113,000 people are without power following powerful winds and rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The heaviest damage was seen between Thurston and Pierce Counties bringing down local and transmission powerlines, according to PSE.

On Sunday morning, PSE says they have deployed helicopters to assess damage from downed powerlines, mostly caused by falling tree limbs.

Uprooted trees in Thurston County caused ‘extensive’ structural damage to the electrical system.

“We understand how difficult it is to be without power. Crews will continue assessing damage and repairing power lines as quickly as they can.”

Stay up date with the outages in your area by visiting the PSE map linked here.

To report an outage near you call:

©2025 Cox Media Group