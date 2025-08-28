Oregon woman sues Amazon after Instant Pot allegedly burst open, causing severe burns

A Bend, Oregon, woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon, alleging she was severely burned when an Instant Pot pressure cooker sold through the company malfunctioned, according to court documents.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, claims that plaintiff Robin Aiu suffered serious burn injuries on Oct. 23, 2023, when the lid of her Instant Pot Duo Crisp opened while still pressurized.

The lawsuit says that the device’s “safety features” failed, allowing scalding contents to eject onto her, causing severe burns.

Aiu purchased the pressure cooker from Amazon in August 2020.

The complaint alleges the pressure cooker was defectively designed and unreasonably dangerous, despite being advertised as safe for home use.

The lawsuit names Amazon as the defendant, accusing the company of marketing, distributing and selling the product while knowing about risks associated with its design.

Instant Brands, the maker of the Instant Pot line, filed for bankruptcy in 2023, putting other claims against the manufacturer on hold.

Court filings contend the cooker’s safety mechanisms are marketed to prevent the lid from being opened while pressurized.

However, Aiu’s attorneys argue the device could in fact be opened under pressure, posing a hazard.

They allege safer alternative designs were available and that Amazon failed to recall the product or provide adequate warnings.

The complaint includes claims of strict product liability, negligence and breach of implied warranty of merchantability.

Aiu seeks compensatory damages for medical costs, pain, emotional distress and diminished quality of life.

The lawsuit does not specify an amount but says damages will be proven at trial.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Amazon for a response.

©2025 Cox Media Group