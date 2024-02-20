Oregon man accused of keeping Seattle woman in cinder block cell charged with second kidnapping

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and then holding her in a makeshift dungeon in Oregon is facing new federal charges.

Authorities have been investigating Negasi Zuberi, 29, since last summer, when police say he kidnapped a woman in Seattle, chained her, and drove her to a home in Klamath Falls.

She escaped and police tracked down Zuberi in Nevada.

He was charged in federal court with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

A new indictment dated Feb. 15 says he committed a second kidnapping on May 6, 2023.

He is also charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of felon in possession of ammunition.

In addition to those new indictments, Zuberi is charged with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct for trying to break out of a jail in Oregon last August.

Zuberi could face up to life in prison if convicted of the federal charges in Oregon.

