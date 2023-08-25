Man accused of holding Seattle woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon tries to break out of jail

A man who is accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and holding her in a cinder block cell attempted to break out his jail cell in Oregon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman from Seattle, chaining her, and driving her to a home in Klamath Falls.

He’s been charged in federal court with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, a maintenance worker at the Jackson County Jail notified deputies they had heard a suspicious noise coming from inside one of the cells.

When deputies responded, they say they found Zuberi standing on his bunk bed near a chipped window in his cell.

After Zuberi was detained, he was put through a full body scanner and moved to a hard cell with no exterior windows.

According to deputies, they found an improvised tool they suspect was used to damage the window.

The damaged window was made of reinforced glass and Zuberi was only able to damage the interior layer of the window.

In addition to the federal charges, Zuberi has now been charged with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct.

