Local

Man accused of holding Seattle woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon tries to break out of jail

By KIRO 7 News Staff

FBI looks for more possible victims after woman escapes from cinder block cell in Oregon This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows the most recent photo of 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP) (AP)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A man who is accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and holding her in a cinder block cell attempted to break out his jail cell in Oregon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman from Seattle, chaining her, and driving her to a home in Klamath Falls.

He’s been charged in federal court with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, a maintenance worker at the Jackson County Jail notified deputies they had heard a suspicious noise coming from inside one of the cells.

When deputies responded, they say they found Zuberi standing on his bunk bed near a chipped window in his cell.

After Zuberi was detained, he was put through a full body scanner and moved to a hard cell with no exterior windows.

According to deputies, they found an improvised tool they suspect was used to damage the window.

The damaged window was made of reinforced glass and Zuberi was only able to damage the interior layer of the window.

In addition to the federal charges, Zuberi has now been charged with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct.

Adult-In-Custody Caught Attempting to Break Through Jail Window JCSO Case 23-4860 MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County...

Posted by Jackson County Sheriff Oregon on Thursday, August 24, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read