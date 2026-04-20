Clams and oysters sold in Washington recalled for norovirus concerns

Check your fridge and freezer: The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is recalling some oysters and clams commercially harvested from Mason County because it might be contaminated with norovirus.

The shellfish in question were harvested between March 22 and April 9 by Gomez Shellfish, LLC, and shipped to locations in Washington, Oregon, California, and Texas.

Five people in Whatcom County got sick from contaminated oysters.

Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) has confirmed that local businesses are no longer selling or serving the potentially contaminated products. If you have any of these recalled products, you should throw them away.

Symptoms included vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fatigue – usually within 1-2 days after consuming raw shellfish. If you feel ill, contact your healthcare provider right away.

Whatcom County health officials have confirmed that the oysters were being sold at the downtown Community Food Co-op between March 27 and March 31. They were also being served at Rock & Rye between March 29 and April 4, and Keenan’s at the Pier between March 19 and March 23, and between March 29 and April 3.

The distributor has notified retailers of the recall.

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