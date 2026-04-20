Two seriously injured after being hit on Lime bike along Aurora Avenue

Seattle police say they are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and two cyclists at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and Roy Street this morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a truck collided with two cyclists at around 4:20 a.m. on Monday.

Responding officers found two people, a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, who had been hit in the street while on a Lime bike together. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious conditions, SPD says.

Police say a third person, a man in his 20s, was on his own bike or scooter heading east along Roy Street, and turned left when he got to Aurora Avenue. The other two were allegedly trying to follow, but instead of turning left, they pulled out into Aurora Avenue, where they were hit.

The three were unfamiliar with the area, police said.

SPD confirmed that the truck driver had no signs of impairment and released them from the scene.

All southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue will be blocked for an extended period of time, and at least until 8 a.m., SPD says. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

KIRO 7 has a crew live on the scene working to learn more. Watch KIRO 7 live this morning or check back here for new details.

Police investigating collisions at Aurora Ave North & Roy St. SB Aurora blocked for extended period. Vehicle collided with two cyclists, unknown extent of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. PIO on the way to the scene. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2026

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