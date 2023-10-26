One of two missing mariners found on life raft in Pacific Ocean after going missing two weeks ago

A mariner who departed Grays Harbor and went missing two weeks ago has been found alive on a life raft in the Pacific Ocean, according to the United States Coast Guard.

On Oct. 24, the USCG suspended their search for two people on a 43-foot vessel that left Grays Harbor on Oct. 12, and was expected to return Oct. 15.

They searched over 14,000 square miles in eight hours.

On Thursday, one of the two mariners was found alive on a life raft, about 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery by Good Samaritans.

The man was transported to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard, where he is reportedly stable. The level of his condition is unknown.

The second mariner remains missing.

#BreakingNews (1/2) #UPDATE 1 of the 2 missing mariners was located alive in a life raft approx. 70 miles NW of Cape Flattery, by good Samaritans. The man was transported to shore by @CoastGuardCAN in coordination with @VicJRCC_CCCOS. He's reported to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Qb2QhwIKb3 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) October 26, 2023





