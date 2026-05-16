Drones, K-9s deployed after man found shot dead on Everett sidewalk

One man was left dead on the sidewalk in Everett with multiple gunshot wounds after shots rang out late Thursday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to reports of several shots fired in the 1100 block of 120th Street S.E., SCSO announced.

As deputies arrived, they located a male victim dead on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Drones, K-9s deployed to track down suspect, no arrests made

Deputies quickly established a perimeter around the scene. In an attempt to locate potential suspects, drones and K-9 units were deployed.

The sheriff’s office noted that no arrests have been made as of this reporting.

SCSO Major Crimes Unit detectives also responded to the scene to investigate.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the SCSO tipline at (425) 388-3845.

The victim’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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