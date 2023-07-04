One teen killed, two injured after driver loses control of car in Marysville

A teen is dead after a car he was in crashed in Marysville early Tuesday morning, according to the City of Marysville.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a car rolled over in the 4700 block of 136th Street Northeast, killing the 16-year-old boy.

When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found three boys in a ditch beside the road. All three had been ejected from the car.

Witnesses told investigators a fourth boy had walked away from the scene. He was found about a half-mile away.

According to the City of Marysville, preliminary investigations indicated the car was traveling eastbound on 136th when the driver lost control while speeding and going over railroad tracks in the 4500 block.

All four teens, two aged 15 and two aged 16, are residents of Marysville.

Two of the teens were transported to Providence Hospital. One of them was later transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver was transported to a hospital by family.

Information about the 16-year-old that was killed will be provided by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.





