One stabbed after fight breaks out at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — One person was stabbed after a fight broke out at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac on Sunday evening, according to King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies.

Medics and deputies responded at around 5:50 p.m. and found one victim with a non-life-threatening injury, who was less than “cooperative with deputies at the scene.”

Some witnesses indicated to deputies that the victim may have been the instigator of the situation.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and the park was temporarily closed to allow first responder vehicles in and out.

Any involved suspects drove before deputies arrived.

This is an open and active investigation, KCSO reports, with no further information at this time.

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