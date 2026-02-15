One shot, three arrested in connection with Centralia drug-deal shooting

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department (CPD) said one person was injured in a shooting on Friday night during an attempted drug deal.

At around 8:40 p.m., Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car with three juveniles inside, one of whom had been shot.

Deputies learned the three were planning to rob a drug dealer and when one of the juveniles showed he had gun, the dealer shot him and left the scene, according to CPD.

The juvenile was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities learned the suspect was driving a silver sedan and used FLOCK cameras to find his car.

Centralia Police found and arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers also arrested a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old for their roles in the shooting.

