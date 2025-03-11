One person shot following break-in attempt at a Seattle pot shop

SEATTLE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in the hospital after being shot in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood.

No word on their condition.

Deputies say it was connected to a break-in at the West Seattle Marijuana Shop.

Deputies say that just before midnight, several people tried to get into the store.

A witness said the owner went to the shop at some point to fix a door and then was possibly chased by the people attempting to rob the store.

There are no suspects currently, and the case is under review.





©2025 Cox Media Group