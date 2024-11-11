One person is dead after fire breaks out in a Gig Harbor home

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — On Sunday, Key Peninsula Fire answered calls about a residential fire near the intersection of 131st Street Northwest and 140th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor.

When crews arrived, they found a single-family home on fire.

During the search of the house, firefighters found one person who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 12:39 p.m., Key Peninsula Fire said they had knocked the fire down but would remain behind to make sure there were no additional hot spots.

Crews from Gig Harbor Fire and Mason County Fire also responded to help.

In a Facebook post, Key Peninsula Fire wrote that the fire did result in a fatality. “Please respect the profound loss that has occurred today and send peace to those who are suffering.”









©2024 Cox Media Group