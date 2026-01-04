One person injured in Shoreline domestic violence incident

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a suspect is on the run following a domestic violence incident early Sunday morning in Shoreline.

At around 3 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex near North 180th Street and Midvale Avenue North to reports of a domestic disturbance.

One person was found injured at the scene and deputies identified a suspect but they were not caught, according to KCSO.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the suspect has not been found.

©2026 Cox Media Group