Man in critical condition after fight on Metro bus leads to shooting in Seattle

SEATTLE — One person was shot and another was arrested after a fight on a Metro bus allegedly led to a shooting in Seattle’s Central District.

Greg Woodfill, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, says that the fight started on the Metro bus before spilling out onto the street.

While they are still investigating what exactly led up to the fight, Detective Munoz with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed that the shooting happened just feet from the bus, moments after the suspect and victim both exited the bus.

According to SPD, one man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he is now in surgery in critical condition.

Police say that the suspect did not run and was detained less than a block away without incident. Police recovered his gun.

Detective Munoz says that SPD is continuing to work alongside Metro Transit police to improve safety on Seattle’s Metro buses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-233-5000.

