One dead after chase by trooper ends with rollover crash in Everett

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

EVERETT, Wash. — One person is dead after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett.

The chase started on the Hewitt Avenue Trestle at around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

It ended with a rollover crash at 19th and Rainier, according to Everett Fire.

One person was killed and a second person was evaluated by medics at the scene and then released.

The trooper was not hurt.

The road was closed while police investigated.

Harding could not tell us what led up to the chase and said Everett PD was leading the investigation.

We’ve reached out to Everett Police for details.

