One more weekend of pain in Bothell upcoming

Drivers survived the first weekend closure of I-405 in Bothell, but an even longer closure is coming this weekend.

Let’s start with the positive news. The contractors finished what they needed to do last weekend. They even finished a few hours ahead of schedule. Most of the off-ramp that crosses southbound I-405 at SR 522 is down.

“The crews were able to take down that piece of span over the southbound lanes of 405, and the support structures that held up that span as well, and then we got everything cleared back out of the way and open to traffic,” the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Lauren Penning said.

Drivers experienced up to an hour delays in each direction during the closures.

“We were seeing delays of up to an hour at peak times,” Penning said. “There was sort of that kind of a shock wave of traffic that would come, and then it would dissipate again. We had great help from our uniformed police officers out on the routes, who were really helping to keep traffic moving and keep things going. It seemed like drivers were paying attention and keeping traffic moving as well.”

WSDOT expects longer delays with full closure all day Saturday

This weekend could be a different story. The closure of both directions of I-405 starts Friday night.

“We do expect this weekend to be a bit different, with the full closure all day Saturday,” Penning said. “We’re really hoping people prepare for that.”

Last weekend, the work didn’t start until Saturday evening.

Southbound drivers might only have to deal with the closure through Sunday morning if work progresses on time.

“We’re looking at opening those southbound lanes at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15,” Penning said. “We do still need equipment staged there, as well as some of the support structure that needs to come out.”

Once that’s done, the southbound lanes will reopen. WSDOT is still warning drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

“We’re still anticipating delays of up to an hour at those peak times like we saw this past weekend, backups extend about two miles at the peak, and that’s probably what we’ll see again,” Penning said. “Saturday, there are higher traffic volumes on I-405, so it could be longer delays too.”

All northbound drivers will be diverted off 405 at 522 during the closure. They will get back on the freeway once crossing 522. Southbound drivers will be diverted at 527 and travel through Bothell.

You made it one weekend. You can do it again.

