One man dead, another in custody after shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department says one man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on East ‘D’ Street around 11:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man was suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save him, but he died.

Another man was taken into custody and police say he is cooperating with their investigation into what happened.

Officers say there is no outstanding suspect and no threat to the community.

It’s the second deadly shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Just before midnight, a man was shot to death at a home on South Birmingham Street.

That death is being investigated as a homicide and so far no one has been arrested.

©2024 Cox Media Group