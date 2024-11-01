Man shot and killed in South Tacoma Halloween night

TACOMA, Wash. — A murder investigation is underway after police found a man shot in South Tacoma on Halloween.

Tacoma Police officers were called to the 5600 block of South Birmingham Street for a report of a shooting just before midnight Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Tacoma Fire Department medics tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries.

Crime scene technicians collected evidence at the scene. The shooting death is being investigated as a homicide.

So far, no one has been taken into custody.





©2024 Cox Media Group