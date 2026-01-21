One injured in Seattle apartment fire

SEATTLE — A man was hurt during an apartment fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building along Green Lake Way N. just after 2:45 a.m.

At 2:53 a.m., crews began putting water on the fire in a second-floor apartment.

By 3:18, the fire was under control, and by 3:41 a.m., it was extinguished.

Firefighters treated a 40-year-old man for minor injuries, who declined transportation to a hospital.

