One dog dead, several cats unaccounted for in Buckley house fire

BUCKLEY, Wash. — East Pierce Fire and Rescue says one dog is dead and several cats are unaccounted for after a Buckley a home caught on fire.

Firefighters were called to the house on Enwhistle Road just before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

First arriving crews say they could see fire and smoke coming from the first level of the two-story home.

East Pierce Fire and Rescue says the person who lives there discovered the fire and quickly escaped.

The fire was contained to one corner of the home, but the department says it is considered uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping with housing and other immediate needs.

East Pierce and Pierce County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

At 4:55 AM this morning, East Pierce firefighters responded to a structure fire off Entwhistle Road in an unincorporated Pierce County area of Buckley.



First arriving crews could see fire and smoke coming from the first level of the two-story home.



The occupant discovered the… pic.twitter.com/yHvw46TBbJ — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) March 18, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group