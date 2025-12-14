Local

One dead in Tacoma house fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
One dead in Tacoma house fire Photo: Tacoma Fire Department (Photo: Tacoma Fire Department)
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) says one person died in a house fire on Sunday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., crews responded to a home near North Union Avenue and North 24th Street to reports of smoke coming from the house.

TPD says the source of the fire was difficult to find inside the home but crews put it out 40 minutes after arriving on the scene.

One person was found dead inside the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

