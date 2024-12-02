One dead, one facing DUI charges after overnight collision shuts down I-5 in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One man has died, while another is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after a crash on Interstate 5 in Pierce County overnight.

According to a release from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 26-year-old man from Auburn was driving south along I-5 in a Ford Mustang when he hit a Toyota Camry from behind, causing both cars to spin out and crash.

The sole driver of the Camry, a 35-year-old man from Indiana, was killed.

In the Ford Mustang, the driver and one passenger, a 21-year-old from Vancouver, were uninjured.

A second passenger of the Ford Mustang, a 23-year-old man from Auburn, was taken to St. Francis Hospital. A press release from WSP noted that he will face possible charges of obstruction.

The driver of the Ford Mustang is facing both DUI and vehicular homicide charges.

The crash happened just north of the Pierce County line, and lanes along the highway were closed for over four hours as WSP Troopers cleared the road and investigated.

UPDATE #3 (4:15 a.m.) #Fife All southbound lanes of I-5 at the King/Pierce County line (MP 139.51) are open. The roadway is clear.





