One dead after two separate DUI rollover crashes in Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Two separate DUI rollover collisions in Snoqualmie claimed the life of one person last week, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

Officers did not specify the locations of the crashes but did say the one person who died was from the Snoqualmie or North Bend area.

A spokesperson for the Snoqualmie Police Department reminded drivers who choose to drink, to arrange a safe ride afterward and get home safely.

Help is also available through the 988 Crisis Line, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration at 1-800-662-4357, and Hope Hall as part of the SnoValley Alcoholics Anonymous.

