One dead after being ejected from car in Tukwila crash, struck by hit-and-run driver, WSP says

The Washington State Patrol WSP is looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a fatal crash in Tukwila on Friday night.

At around 11:40 p.m., three people were driving in a 2002 Honda Civic heading northbound on State Route 599.

The car lost control and hit the left shoulder barrier, causing it to roll several times, ejecting two passengers from the vehicle, according to WSP.

A 24-year-old man, who was in the front right passenger seat, was ejected, landed on the roadway, and was hit by an oncoming car, a State Patrol report said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old female passenger was also ejected and landed on the left shoulder. She and the driver were injured and brought to Harborview Medical Center, WSP says.

Troopers say the driver of the oncoming car left the scene and is now a suspect.

The two who were ejected were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, while the driver was noted to be wearing his.

