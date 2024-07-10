Local

One dead, 6 hurt in early morning fire at Belltown apartment complex

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Belltown fatal fire (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — One person was killed in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Six other people were hurt, one critically, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Police said one person was arrested in connection with the fire.

Crews were called to the fire at the Vine Court Apartments, an affordable housing complex, shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were working to rescue those who live in the building and later confirmed that one person had died.

Fifty other people were evaluated. Buses were brought in so residents would have a place to go.

Seattle Fire said the flames started on the third floor and spread to the fourth floor.

Residents told us they were woken by alarms and thick smoke throughout the building.

The fire is now under control but crews remain at the scene.

