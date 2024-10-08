One dead in 2-car, suspected DUI crash on SR 99 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was killed when he was hit by a suspected DUI driver on State Route 99 in the Tukwila area late Monday.

At around 11:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol troopers arrived at the crash scene on southbound SR 99 near 116th to find a two-car crash with a Chrysler 300 on its side.

The WSP investigation showed that the cars were driving side-by-side when the Chrysler swerved into a Nissan 370Z, causing both cars to roll onto the right shoulder.

The Chrysler came to rest on its passenger side. The Nissan came to rest upright.

Both cars were totaled.

A WSP report said the driver of the Chrysler is a 24-year-old man from Detroit. The cause of the crash was listed as speeding and driving under the influence.

His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Kent, was hurt in the crash and was transported to Valley Medical Center.

Both of the people in the Chrysler 300 were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Nissan, a 56-year-old man, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

His name will not be released until his family is notified.

Vehicular homicide and DUI charges were referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for the driver of the Chrysler.

The road was closed at the crash scene for nearly seven hours.









