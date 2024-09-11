One cat is dead, another is missing after Everett house catches on fire

EVERETT, Wash. — One cat is dead, and another is missing after an Everett home caught on fire Tuesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. firefighters rushed to a home on Dogwood Drive.

Everett Fire says the homeowner and her dog managed to escape.

One person was taken to the hospital for a medical issue, according to Everett Fire.

It’s unclear if it was the homeowner or a firefighter.

Firefighters say they found one of her cats and tried to revive it, but it died.

The woman has a second cat, but firefighters say they couldn’t to find it.

It took crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowner and her dog find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

