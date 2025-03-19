One candidate remains for open Lynnwood City Council seat

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Tonight, the Lynnwood City Council will meet to potentially fill an open Council seat, with just one candidate left to choose from.

Since last week, three candidates have removed their names from being considered anymore.

At the start, six candidates were interviewed to fill the seat, which had become empty due to a resignation.

Their first original pick for the seat withdrew, then their second pick withdrew last week after a slew of social media concerns, and now, three of the final four candidates have withdrawn their names from consideration this week.

At the council meeting last week, they discussed moving forward with the four remaining candidates or trying to bring in new candidates. Ultimately, they decided to stick with the four because of the tight deadline.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Lynnwood City Council president and has yet to hear back.

If the seat isn’t filled by the first week of April, the county council will step in and make the selection for them.

