‘One of the all-time greats’: UW honors Detlef Schrempf with jersey retirement ceremony

The University of Washington (UW) officially retired the jersey of Detlef Schrempf, a star forward on the men’s basketball team from 1981 to 1985.

Schrempf’s No. 22 jersey was hoisted into the rafters of Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday to honor his legacy and influence as a Husky, joining several other UW greats such as Brandon Roy, Isaiah Thomas, Bob Houbregs, and Christian Welp, according to the UW Department of Athletics.

“The story of Washington basketball cannot be told without Christian Welp and Detlef Schrempf,” said Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “Both were pioneers of international basketball, elevated the game globally, and had exceptional careers on Montlake. We look forward to honoring their impact and celebrating their lasting place in UW history later this season.”

Fans celebrate Schrempf with replica jerseys, bobbleheads at Alaska Airlines Arena

To honor Schrempf’s time as a Husky, UW Athletics provided replica jersey towels for all fans and a Detlef Schrempf bobblehead for the first 2,500 fans in attendance at the Huskies’ home game v. the Wisconsin Badgers.

In Schrempf’s junior and senior seasons as a starter for the Huskies, he led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists, averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting nearly 55% from the field. Schrempf was also a two-time Pac-10 All-Conference selection.

Schrempf finished off his collegiate athletic career with 1,449 points, ranking 18th all-time in points scored for the Washington Huskies.

Following his time as a Husky, Schrempf was selected eighth overall in the 1985 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and later played six seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics, helping the team reach the NBA Finals in 1996.

Schrempf played a total of 16 years in the NBA, earning several accolades, including two Sixth Man of the Year awards, becoming the first European player to play in the NBA All-Star Game, and being named to the All-NBA Third Team in 1995.

Schrempf was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 1995 and described as “one of the all-time greats to wear a Washington uniform.”

