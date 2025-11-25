Olympic Pipeline crews find the leak affecting fuel supply at SEA

EVERETT, Wash. — Olympic Pipeline crews have reportedly found the leak affecting the fuel supply at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

According to British Petroleum (BP), the company that operates the pipeline, testing done on November 24 confirmed a leak in its 20-inch fuel pipeline near Everett.

There are two pipelines on the Olympic system in that location: a 16-inch-diameter pipeline and a 20-inch-diameter pipeline. BP confirmed that there were no indications of a leak in the 16-inch pipeline.

It’s still unknown what caused the leak in the 20-inch pipeline.

BP said crews are now developing a repair plan for the segment, adding that plans for a partial restart are being developed and an “updated restart timeline” will be provided when available.

The pipeline shutdown has led to flights passing through SEA Airport being rerouted and rescheduled, causing inconvenience for travelers, especially those flying internationally.

In a statement obtained by KIRO 7 on Tuesday, BP reports that the leak was first reported after the discovery of sheen in a drainage ditch in an agricultural field on November 11.

According to BP, the total amount of released product is still being assessed, but as of Monday evening, “no product was observed outside of the response area.”

BP also confirmed that responders have deployed boom and oil recovery equipment to contain and clean up the released product.

Here is the full statement from BP:

“Olympic Pipeline crews have identified the source of a release of refined products east of Everett, Washington. Testing conducted today confirmed a leak in the 20-inch pipeline. There were no indications of a leak in the 16-inch pipeline. Crews are developing a repair plan for the 20-inch segment. Plans for a partial restart are being developed and an updated restart timeline will be provided when available. The safety of personnel, the environment, and the community remain our highest priority.”

