Airlines at SEA continue to navigate through Olympic Pipeline shutdown

SEATAC, Wash. — The shutdown of the Olympic Pipeline is causing significant disruptions at SEA Airport, as airlines implement contingency plans to ensure planes remain fueled through Thanksgiving.

The pipeline shutdown has led to flights being rerouted and rescheduled, causing inconvenience for travelers, especially those flying internationally. With no clear timeline for repairs, passengers are concerned about the duration of these disruptions.

“If you are traveling overseas, that could be problematic because those jets, you know, some of the larger Boeing’s take tens of thousands of jet fuel,” said Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy.

Vinh Ngyn, whose parents’ flight was impacted, explained the inconvenience caused by the rerouting.

“So, her flight got rerouted and delayed. She has to take a stop in Alaska because of the fuel line thing,” he said. Ngyn further expressed the frustration, noting, “She thought it was very inconvenient. I mean, she has to be on a flight for like an extra six hours or something.”

In response to the ongoing issues, Delta Airlines has issued travel waivers for those on long international flights affected by rescheduling. A spokesperson with Delta sent us this statement and background:

“Delta is closely monitoring the status of repairs to the Olympic Pipeline and has issued a waiver to provide customers with flexibility in case we need to make schedule adjustments.

Attributable background:

Delta has transported extra fuel via tanker trucks into SEA to supplement fuel reserves while the pipeline is repaired.

To minimize customer impact and conserve fuel supply in SEA, a very limited number of domestic long-haul flights exiting SEA will make a brief fueling stop. Any customer on an affected flight for today and tomorrow, Mon., 11/24, has already been contacted by Delta."

Alaska Airlines, while not expecting disruptions during the Thanksgiving travel week, has added fuel stops to 10 flights out of SEA as part of its contingency plan.

Patrick De Haan emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “It’s not a pretty situation. This pipeline needs to be restored as quickly as possible.”

As airlines continue to adjust to the pipeline shutdown, the ripple effects on travel plans are expected to persist, with experts urging a swift resolution to the issue.

