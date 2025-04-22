Olympic College launches 2 new healthcare programs

SEATTLE — Olympic College has announced two new healthcare programs Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Radiologic Technology – that will prepare students for “essential, high-paying roles while directly improving access to healthcare services that lead to the health and well-being of our region.”

Both programs received final approval from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in April 2025 and are now enrolling for their first semester, beginning fall 2025 at the college’s newly renovated Poulsbo Campus.

The new Diagnostic Medical Sonography program educates students in the science of using ultrasound imaging to help providers diagnose and monitor a wide range of health conditions. In just seven quarters, students will be prepared to sit for national certification exams and enter a fast-paced, patient-focused profession.

The Radiologic Technology program prepares students to become certified radiologic technologists, skilled in capturing high-quality diagnostic images in hospitals, clinics, and mobile settings. The program also spans seven quarters and blends general education with specialized, hands-on training.

“These programs were built to serve the needs of our community – from filling healthcare workforce gaps to giving local residents the training they need for stable, well-paying careers,” said Olympic College President Marty Cavalluzzi. “The long-term health of our region depends on access to high-quality care, and that starts with local education.”

©2025 Cox Media Group