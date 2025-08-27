Olympia YWCA seeks $100K by year’s end to avoid closure

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia YWCA is facing possible closure due to a lack of funding and has asked for the public’s help in raising $100,000 by the end of the year, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that YWCA of Olympia is facing a financial crisis that threatens our survival. We will suspend operations in the coming weeks due to a lack of sustainable funding. After 80 years of service, we’ve made the painful decision to discontinue programs and reduce staff to retain only one Co-Director while we work to secure sustainable revenue. Without your immediate support, our doors will close and the Kearney House, our longtime home, will be lost,” read their statement.

The organization is urging the community to help raise $100,000 to “keep our doors open and build a sustainable future.”

In recent years, the organization reports that community engagement in programs has tripled and donations have grown threefold. Despite the community’s investment, the YWCA Olympia says they will have no choice but to close their programming and sell the Kearney House.

Programs affected include:

Kathleen’s Closet, which remains open through volunteer support with limited hours: Tuesday–Thursday, 10 AM–2 PM. Sign up to volunteer here.

Youth Programs and the Let’s Talk series, which will end August 24, with their final Let’s Talk on Saturday, August 23, 11 AM–3 PM. You can sign up here.

You can donate today at www.ywcaofolympia.org/donate.

