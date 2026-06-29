Olympia family pleads for help finding missing 15-year-old girl gone two weeks

The family of a 15-year-old Olympia girl who has been missing for more than two weeks is pleading for the public’s help to bring her home.

Lynniah Lanzot was last seen leaving River Ridge High School on June 10, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. No one has seen or heard from her since, and her family said they are deeply worried for her safety.

Lynniah is described as about 5 feet tall and roughly 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has slits cut into both eyebrows and a pink streak in her bangs, though investigators said she may try to hide it. She was last seen wearing a dark zip-up hoodie and dark pajama pants with white writing.

Her family is asking anyone with information to share it as widely as possible.

“They just want their daughter home safe,” the family said in an appeal circulated on social media by the advocacy group A Voice for the Voiceless.

Anyone with information on missing 15-year-old urged to contact sheriff’s office

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search and is asking anyone who has seen Lynniah or knows where she might be to come forward. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 360-704-2740. Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 right away.

The disappearance of a teenager often presents particular challenges for investigators, who must determine whether a child left voluntarily, is in danger, or has been harmed. Authorities have not said whether they suspect foul play in Lynniah’s case, and no additional details about the circumstances of her disappearance have been released.

For now, her family is focused on a single goal — getting her back. They are urging the community to look closely at her photograph, saying even the smallest detail could make a difference.

Advocates who shared the family’s plea are encouraging people across western Washington to spread the word and keep Lynniah’s case visible, in hopes that wider attention will generate new tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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